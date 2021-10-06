Head-To-Head Contrast: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) versus Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Amdocs alerts:

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amdocs and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.41 $497.84 million $4.19 18.32 The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Summary

Amdocs beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.