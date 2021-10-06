Head to Head Review: Bit Digital (BTBT) and Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bit Digital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1291 1551 55 2.41

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 172.00 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 17.05

Bit Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

