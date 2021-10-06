Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 98,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 452,634 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

