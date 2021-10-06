Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 137,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,822. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

