Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.95 Million Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 223.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.17% of GreenSky worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 18,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

