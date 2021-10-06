Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 757,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after buying an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after buying an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

