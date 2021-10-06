Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 446,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assurant by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

