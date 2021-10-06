Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $11.76 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,624. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

