Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $12.74 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,379,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,240,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

ZLAB traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

