Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HTA opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

