Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF remained flat at $$34.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $37.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

