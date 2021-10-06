Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $16.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

HLMN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,421. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

