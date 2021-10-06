Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Down 2.1%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.56). 1,796,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,917,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,540.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.42%.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.