Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives $41.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMCBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

