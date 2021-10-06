Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 31st total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 331.4 days.

HMCBF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 target price (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

