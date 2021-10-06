home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 6.3%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.30 ($14.47) and last traded at €12.38 ($14.56). Approximately 206,383 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.21 ($15.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of home24 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $359.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

