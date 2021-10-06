home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 6.3%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.30 ($14.47) and last traded at €12.38 ($14.56). Approximately 206,383 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.21 ($15.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of home24 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $359.61 million and a P/E ratio of -18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

