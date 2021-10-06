HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 41,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,345. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 586,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

