Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 11.1%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88). 212,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 123,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £610.33 million and a PE ratio of -73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.76.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.