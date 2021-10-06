Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 11.1%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88). 212,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 123,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £610.33 million and a PE ratio of -73.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.76.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

