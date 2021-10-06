Hunting PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hunting stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 103,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.
In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
