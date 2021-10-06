Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 197.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 727,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 482,489 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. 304,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

