Hydra Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Hydra has a total market cap of $73.42 million and $1.45 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $19.03 or 0.00034282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00058460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00130399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.44 or 0.99932540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.98 or 0.06316972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,847,865 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

