Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.36 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $781.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00057667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00094710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00128776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,937.92 or 1.00480962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.72 or 0.06331452 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

