Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $105,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.50 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

