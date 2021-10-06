IMARA Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMARA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IMRA opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.31. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

