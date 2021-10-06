Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 324,460 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 65,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 26.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

