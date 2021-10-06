Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.64. 8,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

