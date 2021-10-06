Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 925 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.02%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

