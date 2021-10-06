Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.73 ($47.92).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

