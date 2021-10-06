Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,367. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $270.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.