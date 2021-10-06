Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given New $110.00 Price Target at CL King

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CL King from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,606. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.