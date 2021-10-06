Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.54. Inseego shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2,015 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Inseego by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

