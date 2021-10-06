Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,439. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -7.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

