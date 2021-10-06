Insider Selling: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells 637,500 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18).
Shares of LON EKF opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.50. The firm has a market cap of £367.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57.69 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
