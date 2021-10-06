Insider Selling: EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Sells 637,500 Shares of Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

Shares of LON EKF opened at GBX 80.80 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.50. The firm has a market cap of £367.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57.69 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

