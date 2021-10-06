Insider Selling: Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Sells 24,230 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 24,230 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $677,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OLO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 744,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,791. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

