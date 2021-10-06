Insider Selling: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells 107,000 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

Shares of SIG stock traded down GBX 1.88 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 44.60 ($0.58). 2,525,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,566. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.96. SIG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of SIG to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

