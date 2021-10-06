Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 5,469 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. 1,799,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,179. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after buying an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

