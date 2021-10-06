Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00.

UMBF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. 101,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $102.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after buying an additional 238,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

