Insider Selling: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.64. 520,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.