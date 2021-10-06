Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 26,799 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.