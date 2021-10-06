Insights Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $618.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $618.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00233536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00110413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011961 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,532,024 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

