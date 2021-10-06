Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

INTEQ stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,899. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intelsat will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

