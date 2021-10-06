Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,193,315.25.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.