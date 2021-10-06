InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,863.23

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,863.23 ($63.54) and traded as high as GBX 4,954 ($64.72). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,838 ($63.21), with a volume of 457,127 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,663.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,861.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,991.25.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

