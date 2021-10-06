International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 23,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 116,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFFT)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
