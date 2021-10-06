International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:IFFT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.24 and last traded at $47.56. Approximately 23,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 116,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,449.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $21,579,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 215,882 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFFT)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.