International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.86

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.80, with a volume of 76970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPCO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

