InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPVI. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

