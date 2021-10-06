Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,210.61. Insiders have sold a total of 221,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,360 in the last ninety days.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 149,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,872. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$14.95 and a one year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$462.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

