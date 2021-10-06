Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $323.50 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as low as $323.97 and last traded at $325.87, with a volume of 2477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.50.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.84.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $214,898,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

