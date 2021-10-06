Invesco Asia Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.70 (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of IAT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 334.50 ($4.37). 34,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,421. Invesco Asia Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 296.67 ($3.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 425 ($5.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.91.
About Invesco Asia Trust
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.