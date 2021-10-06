Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 80,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,657. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

